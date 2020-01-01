 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Dog Treats

CBD Dog Treats

by Leaf Relief LLC

Write a review
Leaf Relief LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Dog Treats

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Give your favorite furry friend the benefits of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Our veterinarian-formulated treats use water soluble hemp oil powder and contain the same proprietary formulas used in our other products, providing superior results in a tasty, dog-approved chew. Bag of 30 dog treats

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Leaf Relief LLC Logo