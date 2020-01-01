 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. CBD Face Mask

CBD Face Mask

by Leaf Relief LLC

Write a review
Leaf Relief LLC Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Face Mask

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Transparent CBD Face Mask renews your skin with the nourishing and restorative benefits of hemp oil. Infused with phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil and supporting extracts like black licorice and rosemary, our face mask combats damage from pollution and restores what daily life takes away from your skin. One mask contains 10 mg of CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Leaf Relief LLC Logo