 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Oil Tincture

CBD Oil Tincture

by Leaf Relief LLC

Write a review
Leaf Relief LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Oil Tincture

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our CBD Oil Tinctures give you results quickly and easily. Each drop contains our THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Simple and safe, take day or night for your ideal serving of CBD. All tincture bottles are 1oz (30ml). Our tinctures do not contain alcohol.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Leaf Relief LLC Logo