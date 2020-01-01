Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
With our CBD rechargeable vape pen, enjoying the benefits of CBD is as simple as breathing in. Our discreet rechargeable vape pen delivers fast-acting and highly bioavailable atomized CBD oil and a hint of citrus with every breath. Our vape pen comes with a 1ml cartridge containing 450mg of CBD oil. Cartridge has a 510 thread connection. Additional flavors coming soon.
Be the first to review this product.