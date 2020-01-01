 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. LEAFCURE 25 MG CBD SOFTGELS WITH MELATONIN FOR SLEEP

LEAFCURE 25 MG CBD SOFTGELS WITH MELATONIN FOR SLEEP

by Leafcure

Leafcure Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil LEAFCURE 25 MG CBD SOFTGELS WITH MELATONIN FOR SLEEP
About this product

Support relaxation and healthy sleep with our CBD Softgels with Melatonin. Each convenient softgel combines our proprietary water soluble nano-emulsion technology with melatonin, helping you find predictable and restful sleep. WHY CHOOSE OUR CBD + MELATONIN FOR SLEEP SOFTGELS? Our CBD softgels with Melatonin offer so much more than meets the eye. It’s all due to microscopic nanoparticles that you can’t see. This product represents a revolution in CBD delivery technology. Our CBD Softgels are composed of water soluble, phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp oil in microemulsion form. At Leafcure, we take pride in our process. Thanks to our proprietary nanoemulsion technology, the average size of our hemp oil particles is 25 nanometers — our industry competitors’ particles are up to 200x larger! Smaller particles mean greater surface area for our most potent ingredients. This maximizes the in vivo absorption capabilities dramatically. What does that mean for you? Our high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol and melatonin to be quickly and easily absorbed into your bloodstream. Your CBD serving will be highly bioavailable and as fast-acting as possible. Leafcure CBD + Melatonin softgels are also made with CBD oil packed with phytonutrients. With 25 mg of PCR hemp oil and 1 mg of melatonin per softgel, this pill’s formulation is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways in order to deliver a better quality of sleep. Take advantage of the Entourage Effect as you enjoy the combined benefits of CBD and the positive effects of other naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant. As with all our products, CBD + Melatonin Softgels contain zero THC. Ingredients INGREDIENTS Organically Grown Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Melatonin (Water Soluble), Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Chamomile and Water. Servings SERVINGS 30 servings per bottle Usage instructions: 1-2 softgels 30 minutes before bed. Attributes ATTRIBUTES Zero THC Premium Grade Shelf Life SHELF LIFE 18-Month Shelf Stable Microbial Analysis MICROBIAL ANALYSIS Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g E. Coli = Negative Salmonella = Negative Contaminant Analysis CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND) Lead: ND Arsenic: ND Residual Solvents: ND Key Benefits KEY BENEFITS Manufactured in U.S.A. Organically Grown Hemp PremiumGrade

About this brand

Leafcure is a family owned, and operated natural wellness company of medical professionals, located in Gilbert, AZ. All of our CBD products are professionally formulated with access to lab reports on each package, or tincture bottle. Partnerships: 24 minimum SKU ☆ Consignment = 35% Profit. ☆ $2,000 Partner = 45% Profit. ☆ $5,000 Partner = 55% Profit. >What sets us apart??? 1.Owned and backed by medical professionals. 2.Direct contact with experts for any questions or doubts. 3.On site educational seminars by owners of Leafcure for subscription sign ups and sales events. 4.Sales Team Education 5.Excellent Customer Service 24/7 6.Marketing Material including ( Feather Banners, Window Cling, Information Placards, Brochures, Shelf Talkers, Display Set Up and more... Leafcure is an innovative health and wellness company focused on bringing safe, effective products to the world so people can live more active, healthy lives. From the premium materials we source to the testing we perform, and manufacturing designations we proudly hold with the FDA, we are hyper-focused on creating products that far exceed the marketplace. We supply health food stores, supplement stores, wellness shops, veterinarian clinics, family practice clinics, estheticians, cafes, adult shops and smoke shops from AZ-CO.