About this product

Infused with phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil and supporting extracts like black licorice and rosemary, our face mask combats damage from pollution and restores what daily life takes away from your skin. WHY CHOOSE LEAFCURE CBD FACE MASK? Our face mask combines the benefits of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil with the ease of a high-quality sheet mask. The result is a skincare experience that is as beneficial as it is indulgent. CBD oil and skincare are a match made in heaven. Leafcure`s phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil naturally contains antioxidant and skin-calming properties as well as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which help skin retain hydration. A variety of extracts support our CBD oil in nourishing your skin — anthemis nobilis flower extract calms sensitive skin, while rosemary extract stimulates cell renewal and improves circulation. Black licorice extract takes things a step further by improving skin elasticity and smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Our sheet mask makes sure your complexion gets every last bit of our oil’s benefits. When applied correctly, it creates a barrier that keeps the active ingredients from evaporating. All of the benefits go exactly where it counts the most: your skin. At Leafcure, we believe that self-care should never be a chore. That’s why we offer a mask that is as enjoyable to use as it is beneficial. Made with eco-friendly natural cellulose, our mask is soft, breathable, lightweight and comfortable. Its smooth, soft surface complements any face type and is a delight to use. As with all our products, our CBD face mask contains zero THC. Ingredients INGREDIENTS Water, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Hyaluronate, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Quillaja Saponaria Bark Extract, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (10 mg of CBD), Glycyrrhiza Uralensis (Licorice) Root Extract, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Flower Extract and Fragrance. MICROBIAL ANALYSIS Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g E. Coli = Negative Salmonella = Negative CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND) Lead: ND Arsenic: ND Residual Solvents: ND KEY BENEFITS Organically Grown Hemp Premium Grade