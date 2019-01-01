 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD gummies are quite popular these days, and it’s no surprise why. Tasty, convenient, and fun to take, gummies are a reliable option for pretty much anyone. At Leafcure CBD, we strive to create the most natural products possible, which is why we made our gummies with eight simple ingredients. These tasty treats, which are naturally flavored with apple juice, are gluten free, vegan and, of course, THC free. Ingredients INGREDIENTS Organic Apple Juice, Organic Stevia, Pectin, Organic Agave, Organic Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Organically Grown Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil and CBD Isolate. SERVINGS SERVINGS 15 servings per bottle. Product Life PRODUCT LIFE 18-Month Shelf Stable Microbial Analysis MICROBIAL ANALYSIS Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g E. Coli = Negative Salmonella = Negative Contaminant Analysis CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND) Lead: ND Arsenic: ND Residual Solvents: ND Key Benefits KEY BENEFITS Manufactured in U.S.A. Premium Grade

Leafcure is a family owned, and operated natural wellness company of medical professionals, located in Gilbert, AZ. All of our CBD products are professionally formulated with access to lab reports on each package, or tincture bottle. Partnerships: 24 minimum SKU ☆ Consignment = 35% Profit. ☆ $2,000 Partner = 45% Profit. ☆ $5,000 Partner = 55% Profit. >What sets us apart??? 1.Owned and backed by medical professionals. 2.Direct contact with experts for any questions or doubts. 3.On site educational seminars by owners of Leafcure for subscription sign ups and sales events. 4.Sales Team Education 5.Excellent Customer Service 24/7 6.Marketing Material including ( Feather Banners, Window Cling, Information Placards, Brochures, Shelf Talkers, Display Set Up and more... Leafcure is an innovative health and wellness company focused on bringing safe, effective products to the world so people can live more active, healthy lives. From the premium materials we source to the testing we perform, and manufacturing designations we proudly hold with the FDA, we are hyper-focused on creating products that far exceed the marketplace. We supply health food stores, supplement stores, wellness shops, veterinarian clinics, family practice clinics, estheticians, cafes, adult shops and smoke shops from AZ-CO.