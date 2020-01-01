 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Leafcure CBD Nano Emulsified Soft Gels

Leafcure CBD Nano Emulsified Soft Gels

by Leafcure

Write a review
Leafcure Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Leafcure CBD Nano Emulsified Soft Gels

$84.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

You can find phytocannabinoid-rich tablets in a variety of places, but Leafcure CBD Softgels are in a class by themselves. The cannabinoid emulsion droplets that form the active ingredient of these softgels are only about 25 nanometers in size — our industry competitors’ particles are up to 200x larger! Smaller particles mean greater surface area for our most potent ingredients. This maximizes the in vivo absorption capabilities dramatically. As a result, you’ll experience serving bioavailability that’s at least 2x higher versus CBD delivered in oil form. What does that mean for you? Our high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol to be quickly and easily absorbed into your bloodstream. Your CBD serving will be highly bioavailable and as fast-acting as possible. Leafcure CBD Softgels are also made with PCR oil packed with phytonutrients. With 25 mg of phytocannabinoids per serving, this softgel’s formulation is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways in order to deliver fast & effective relief. Take advantage of the Entourage Effect as you enjoy the combined benefits of CBD multiplied by the positive effects of other naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant. As with all our products, CBD Softgels contain zero THC. Ingredients INGREDIENTS 25mg: Organically Grown Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water. Servings SERVINGS 30 servings per bottle Usage instructions: 1-4 softgels with food per day Attributes ATTRIBUTES Zero THC Premium Grade Shelf Life SHELF LIFE 18-Month Shelf Stable Microbial Analysis MICROBIAL ANALYSIS Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g E. Coli = Negative Salmonella = Negative Contaminant Analysis CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND) Lead: ND Arsenic: ND Residual Solvents: ND Key Benefits KEY BENEFITS Manufactured in U.S.A. Organically Grown Hemp Premium Grade

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Leafcure Logo
Leafcure is a family owned, and operated natural wellness company of medical professionals, located in Gilbert, AZ. All of our CBD products are professionally formulated with access to lab reports on each package, or tincture bottle. Partnerships: 24 minimum SKU ☆ Consignment = 35% Profit. ☆ $2,000 Partner = 45% Profit. ☆ $5,000 Partner = 55% Profit. >What sets us apart??? 1.Owned and backed by medical professionals. 2.Direct contact with experts for any questions or doubts. 3.On site educational seminars by owners of Leafcure for subscription sign ups and sales events. 4.Sales Team Education 5.Excellent Customer Service 24/7 6.Marketing Material including ( Feather Banners, Window Cling, Information Placards, Brochures, Shelf Talkers, Display Set Up and more... Leafcure is an innovative health and wellness company focused on bringing safe, effective products to the world so people can live more active, healthy lives. From the premium materials we source to the testing we perform, and manufacturing designations we proudly hold with the FDA, we are hyper-focused on creating products that far exceed the marketplace. We supply health food stores, supplement stores, wellness shops, veterinarian clinics, family practice clinics, estheticians, cafes, adult shops and smoke shops from AZ-CO.