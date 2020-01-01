 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Vaping CBD allows the vaporized cannabinoids to enter directly into the bloodstream through the small capillaries in the lungs. Vaping allows for a higher bioavailability of CBD. When CBD is taken orally with a tincture, food, or drink, it passes through the digestive system before it enters the bloodstream. The digestive system, particularly the liver, breaks down the CBD so that the amount entering the bloodstream is much lower than the amount taken orally. With vaping, there is less of a filtration process, which means that more of the CBD reaches the bloodstream. And since Leafcure hemp oil is water-soluble (as opposed to many CBD products which are fat-soluble) it has a higher bioavailability within your water-based bloodstream. Since there is less of a barrier between your bloodstream and the product being inhaled, it’s very important for customers to be vaping high-quality CBD oil. Flavors: Sour Apple and Strawberry Kiwi Premium CBD Oil At Leafcure, we create the best quality CBD oil available. We start with organic hemp grown in the USA and create a full-spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich oil. To ensure our product is the best it can be, we test every manufactured batch. We do both in-house testing and third-party lab testing. Our pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and strict standards for manufacturing and production result in a premium CBD hemp oil.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Leafcure is a family owned, and operated natural wellness company of medical professionals, located in Gilbert, AZ. All of our CBD products are professionally formulated with access to lab reports on each package, or tincture bottle. Partnerships: 24 minimum SKU ☆ Consignment = 35% Profit. ☆ $2,000 Partner = 45% Profit. ☆ $5,000 Partner = 55% Profit. >What sets us apart??? 1.Owned and backed by medical professionals. 2.Direct contact with experts for any questions or doubts. 3.On site educational seminars by owners of Leafcure for subscription sign ups and sales events. 4.Sales Team Education 5.Excellent Customer Service 24/7 6.Marketing Material including ( Feather Banners, Window Cling, Information Placards, Brochures, Shelf Talkers, Display Set Up and more... Leafcure is an innovative health and wellness company focused on bringing safe, effective products to the world so people can live more active, healthy lives. From the premium materials we source to the testing we perform, and manufacturing designations we proudly hold with the FDA, we are hyper-focused on creating products that far exceed the marketplace. We supply health food stores, supplement stores, wellness shops, veterinarian clinics, family practice clinics, estheticians, cafes, adult shops and smoke shops from AZ-CO.