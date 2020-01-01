About this product
Ease into a ritual of mind-body balance with the help of this full spectrum CBD tincture. Made with just two ingredients of certified organic MCT oil and certified organic whole-plant hemp extract, every 0.25 mL serving contains 2.5mg of CBD.
About this brand
Leafly Market
Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.