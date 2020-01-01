About this product
Sitting inside a founder-designed, minimal-plastic Shea Brand box is this gold-accented bottle of full-spectrum hemp extract. The brand sources Colorado-grown medicinal hemp, capturing the full spectrum of cannabinoids in the extraction process for a natural profile. Shea Brand’s CBD Full-spectrum Oil Drops combine hemp oil with a sustainably grown, bioavailable hemp seed carrier oil, plus an additional plant terpene blend for aromatics and other benefits. What you won’t find? Herbicides, pesticides, solvents, or fillers. Each bottle contains 600mg of CBD, designed for half-dropper servings of about 10mg per serving.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.