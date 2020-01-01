About this product
Shea Brand concentrates the power of CBD into a carry-anywhere roller. Feel a headache coming on? Try applying this CBD-infused formula to your forehead, temples, or neck to help soothe symptoms. The aloe vera juice provides a thin carrier base for the isolated cannabidiol, which comes in a lighter 250mg-per-bottle serving to address the thin skin on the temples. Combined with tingly menthol and essential oils like cinnamon, sweet basil, and chamomile, the therapeutic blend can support self-care moments when you need them most.
