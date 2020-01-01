 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD & Honey Rosemary Mint Sugar Scrub - 300mg / 10oz by Life Elements

CBD & Honey Rosemary Mint Sugar Scrub - 300mg / 10oz by Life Elements

by Leafly Market

Write a review
Leafly Market Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD & Honey Rosemary Mint Sugar Scrub - 300mg / 10oz by Life Elements
Leafly Market Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD & Honey Rosemary Mint Sugar Scrub - 300mg / 10oz by Life Elements
Leafly Market Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD & Honey Rosemary Mint Sugar Scrub - 300mg / 10oz by Life Elements
Leafly Market Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD & Honey Rosemary Mint Sugar Scrub - 300mg / 10oz by Life Elements

Buy Here

About this product

Like a magical shower in a garden of rosemary, mint, and honey, this indulgent CBD-infused sugar scrub hydrates and exfoliates your body as it delights the senses. It's rich in ultra-moisturizing ingredients like honey, sweet almond oil, and of course, hemp seed oil. It's great for reviving dull skin, preventing ingrown hairs, and even helping smooth dry runner's heels.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Leafly Market Logo
Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.