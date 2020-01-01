CBD & Honey Rosemary Mint Sugar Scrub - 300mg / 10oz by Life Elements
by Leafly MarketWrite a review
About this product
Like a magical shower in a garden of rosemary, mint, and honey, this indulgent CBD-infused sugar scrub hydrates and exfoliates your body as it delights the senses. It's rich in ultra-moisturizing ingredients like honey, sweet almond oil, and of course, hemp seed oil. It's great for reviving dull skin, preventing ingrown hairs, and even helping smooth dry runner's heels.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.