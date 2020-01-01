CBD Infused Chocolate Chip Cookies - 150mg / 10ct by Dr. Norm’s
This is Dr. Norm’s famous cookie recipe that started it all! These chocolate chip cookies taste so good, you’ll focus on flavor first—then, you’ll appreciate the 15mg of CBD baked into each treat. Each bite-sized serving is crunchy on the outside, but soft and chewy on the inside. They’re baked with a generous helping of mini chocolate chips, finely chopped pecans, and a surprise crunch from Heath Bar toffee bits. Made with quality ingredients and 100% pure, organic hemp-derived CBD isolate, these cookies contain no THC, pesticides, or other contaminants. Each bag contains 10 cookies.
