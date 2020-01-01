 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Infused Chocolate Chip Cookies - 150mg / 10ct by Dr. Norm's

About this product

This is Dr. Norm’s famous cookie recipe that started it all! These chocolate chip cookies taste so good, you’ll focus on flavor first—then, you’ll appreciate the 15mg of CBD baked into each treat. Each bite-sized serving is crunchy on the outside, but soft and chewy on the inside. They’re baked with a generous helping of mini chocolate chips, finely chopped pecans, and a surprise crunch from Heath Bar toffee bits. Made with quality ingredients and 100% pure, organic hemp-derived CBD isolate, these cookies contain no THC, pesticides, or other contaminants. Each bag contains 10 cookies.

About this brand

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.