CBD Infused Pecan Shortbread Therapy - 150mg / 10ct by Dr. Norm's
About this product
Sweet, buttery shortbread cookies have never been so restorative! Each delicious, melt-in-your-mouth serving of these crunchy CBD cookies contains 15mg of 99.9% pure CBD isolate, so all you taste is the yummy cookie, not the hemp extract. These cookies contain no THC, harmful pesticides, or other contaminants. Each bag contains 10 cookies.
