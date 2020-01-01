CBD Infused Snickerdoodle Therapy - 150mg / 10ct by Dr. Norm's
About this product
One bite of this buttery sugar cookie and you won't believe it's gluten free—or that it has 15mg of CBD per serving. It's baked with the highest quality natural ingredients and Dr. Norm's proprietary 99.9% pure CBD extract, so all you taste is a delicious cookie treat, not the hemp! These cookies contain no THC, harmful pesticides, or other contaminants. Each bag contains 10 cookies.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.