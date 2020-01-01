 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Menstrual Cramp Roller - 500mg / 0.33oz by Shea Brand

CBD Menstrual Cramp Roller - 500mg / 0.33oz by Shea Brand

Shea Brand concentrates the power of CBD into a carry-anywhere roller designed with menstrual discomforts in mind. Feeling cramps or discomfort? Try applying this CBD-infused formula anywhere on the lower abdomen or back to help soothe symptoms. The aloe vera juice provides a thin carrier base for the isolated CBD, which comes in a moderate 500mg-per-bottle serving to address the thicker skin on the stomach. Combined with tingly menthol, witch hazel, and essential oils like cinnamon, sweet basil, and chamomile, the therapeutic blend can support self-care moments when you need them most.

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.