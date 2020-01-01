About this product
Shea Brand concentrates the power of CBD into a carry-anywhere roller designed with menstrual discomforts in mind. Feeling cramps or discomfort? Try applying this CBD-infused formula anywhere on the lower abdomen or back to help soothe symptoms. The aloe vera juice provides a thin carrier base for the isolated CBD, which comes in a moderate 500mg-per-bottle serving to address the thicker skin on the stomach. Combined with tingly menthol, witch hazel, and essential oils like cinnamon, sweet basil, and chamomile, the therapeutic blend can support self-care moments when you need them most.
