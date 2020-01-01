 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Oil - 350mg / 0.5oz by Green Roads

CBD Oil - 350mg / 0.5oz by Green Roads

by LeaflyMarket

Write a review
LeaflyMarket Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Oil - 350mg / 0.5oz by Green Roads

About this product

The Green Roads 350mg CBD Oil is one of the original products formulated by co-founder and licensed compound pharmacist Laura Baldwin Fuentes. Described as “the pride of our product line,” it’s formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extracts sourced from American farms—and it took home “Best CBD Product” at the Cannabis Business Awards. Add it to your daily wellness routine by placing a dropper full of liquid under your tongue and hold for a few seconds before swallowing. Each 1mL dropper delivers 23mg of CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LeaflyMarket Logo
Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.