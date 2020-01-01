About this product
The Green Roads 350mg CBD Oil is one of the original products formulated by co-founder and licensed compound pharmacist Laura Baldwin Fuentes. Described as “the pride of our product line,” it’s formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extracts sourced from American farms—and it took home “Best CBD Product” at the Cannabis Business Awards. Add it to your daily wellness routine by placing a dropper full of liquid under your tongue and hold for a few seconds before swallowing. Each 1mL dropper delivers 23mg of CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.