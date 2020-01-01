About this product

Founder Brittany Carbone will tell you that TONIC was “born out of necessity” in her search for a natural solution for wellbeing. The primary active ingredient is full-spectrum hemp extract, sourced from TONIC’s very own, family-operated Tricolla Farms in upstate New York. That extract is mixed with organic pure maple syrup from local farms, plus what the company calls its Proprietary Chill Blend—organic ashwagandha, lemon balm, and passion flower—and organic black seed oil. Chill Tonic is available in two sizes, both designed with the same potency of just over 25mg CBD per dropperful, to hit a balanced blend of soothing potential.