  5. Chill Tonic - 800mg / 1oz by Tonic

Chill Tonic - 800mg / 1oz by Tonic

Founder Brittany Carbone will tell you that TONIC was “born out of necessity” in her search for a natural solution for wellbeing. The primary active ingredient is full-spectrum hemp extract, sourced from TONIC’s very own, family-operated Tricolla Farms in upstate New York. That extract is mixed with organic pure maple syrup from local farms, plus what the company calls its Proprietary Chill Blend—organic ashwagandha, lemon balm, and passion flower—and organic black seed oil. Chill Tonic is available in two sizes, both designed with the same potency of just over 25mg CBD per dropperful, to hit a balanced blend of soothing potential.

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.