About this product

Two legendary plants come together in this full-spectrum CBD tincture with wildcrafted turmeric. The 2Rise founder claims she searched far and wide to find the perfect coconut-derived MCT oil, which serves as the base of this flagship tincture. Each dropper provides 16.6mg of CBD in a vegan blend, rounded out with terpenes and orange essential oil.

About this brand

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.