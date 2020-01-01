Extra Virgin Olive Oil CBD Spray - Peppermint - 500mg / 2oz by PlusCBD Oil
by LeaflyMarketWrite a review
About this product
The plant power of full-spectrum hemp is available in a bottle. Simply spray onto or under your tongue to ingest 3mg of CBD per serving. The non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan formulation of CO2-extracted, third-party tested CBD and extra-virgin olive oil allows for fast absorption and trusted potency. Peppermint oil tops it off with a refreshing kick.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.