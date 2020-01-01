 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

When energy dips in the afternoon, reach for this attention-reviving blend in a disposable vape pen. Food-grade coconut oil and terpenes free from GMOs, solvents, or fillers naturally complement the U.S.-grown hemp that provides a 200mg concentration of CBD. The Focus blend, which derives a range of terpenes from the Tropic Thunder strain, is designed to help release tension. You’re a few puffs closer to crushing that final stretch.

About this strain

Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms. 

About this brand

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.