When energy dips in the afternoon, reach for this attention-reviving blend in a disposable vape pen. Food-grade coconut oil and terpenes free from GMOs, solvents, or fillers naturally complement the U.S.-grown hemp that provides a 200mg concentration of CBD. The Focus blend, which derives a range of terpenes from the Tropic Thunder strain, is designed to help release tension. You’re a few puffs closer to crushing that final stretch.
Tropic Thunder
Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms.