  Hangover CBD Patch - 15mg by The Good Patch

Hangover CBD Patch - 15mg by The Good Patch

Some nights call for replenishing mornings. When you wake up feeling, um, regretful, reach for The Good Patch. This discreet, transparent patch is small enough to fit on the inside of your wrist, and can be left there for up to 12 hours. A replenishing, nutrient-dense complex of B vitamins and green tea extract combine with 15mg of organic hemp CBD to help with relaxation. The Good Patch is free of latex, parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and artificial dyes.

About this brand

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.