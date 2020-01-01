About this product
Some nights call for replenishing mornings. When you wake up feeling, um, regretful, reach for The Good Patch. This discreet, transparent patch is small enough to fit on the inside of your wrist, and can be left there for up to 12 hours. A replenishing, nutrient-dense complex of B vitamins and green tea extract combine with 15mg of organic hemp CBD to help with relaxation. The Good Patch is free of latex, parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and artificial dyes.
