About this product
All mammals, including dogs and cats, have an endocannabinoid system. This means your furry best friend can experience the benefits of CBD, just like humans do. These Hemp CBD Companion capsules contain a full-spectrum hemp extract carried in organic, cold-pressed virgin hemp seed oil. Each softgel packs in 5mg of cannabinoids and a healthy serving of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Plus, the taste-neutral capsule delivers CBD without any hemp flavor.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.