This gentle and versatile face oil deeply moisturizes and soothes all skin types, even sensitive skin. It uses the finest cold-pressed, organic virgin oils including sunflower, argan, coconut, and jojoba. Calming rose geranium helps soothe irritated skin while hemp and calendula help soothe away facial tension. Wild carrot, a gentle cell rejuvenator, helps support stressed skin. This face oil is also high in antioxidants plus vitamins A and E to help promote natural collagen production for more youthful, radiant skin. Use daily as a facial moisturizer, makeup base, and makeup remover. It even doubles as a beard oil!
