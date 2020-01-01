 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp CBD Face Oil - 100mg / 3.7oz by Kiskanu

This gentle and versatile face oil deeply moisturizes and soothes all skin types, even sensitive skin. It uses the finest cold-pressed, organic virgin oils including sunflower, argan, coconut, and jojoba. Calming rose geranium helps soothe irritated skin while hemp and calendula help soothe away facial tension. Wild carrot, a gentle cell rejuvenator, helps support stressed skin. This face oil is also high in antioxidants plus vitamins A and E to help promote natural collagen production for more youthful, radiant skin. Use daily as a facial moisturizer, makeup base, and makeup remover. It even doubles as a beard oil!

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.