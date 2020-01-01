 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp CBD Intimacy Oil - 100mg / 3.7oz by Kiskanu

Keep your most sensitive areas happy with this gentle multi-purpose CBD intimacy oil. It's rich in calendula extract and uses the finest hemp CBD to help promote relaxation, increased blood flow, and to enhance sensation. Organic cold-pressed sunflower, coconut, and jojoba oils provide a naturally emollient base for a smooth experience. Whether used for lubrication, greater arousal, vaginal dryness, menopausal discomfort, or as a whole-body massage oil, this CBD intimacy oil is a natural way to explore more.

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.