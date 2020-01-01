 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Hemp CBD Relief Body Oil - Lavender - 200mg / 0.34oz by RE Botanicals

Soothe skin with this CBD-infused body oil, which comes with an easy-to-use roller-ball. RE Botanicals uses only USDA-certified organic hemp CBD oil, which it sources from U.S.-grown hemp using an ethanol extraction method. That hemp oil is blended with organic virgin coconut oil and organic essential oils from lavender (two different varieties of lavender, actually, for double the goodness). The soothing aromatherapy provides a sensory delight, while the cannabinoids are absorbed by your skin. This packs 200mg of CBD in the full container, giving you access to low serving sizes of relieving infused oil wherever you go.

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.