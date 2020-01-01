About this product

Soothe skin with this CBD-infused body oil, which comes with an easy-to-use roller-ball. RE Botanicals uses only USDA-certified organic hemp CBD oil, which it sources from U.S.-grown hemp using an ethanol extraction method. That hemp oil is blended with organic virgin coconut oil and organic essential oils from lavender (two different varieties of lavender, actually, for double the goodness). The soothing aromatherapy provides a sensory delight, while the cannabinoids are absorbed by your skin. This packs 200mg of CBD in the full container, giving you access to low serving sizes of relieving infused oil wherever you go.