  Hemp CBD Skin Rub - 250mg / 5.2oz by Kiskanu

Hemp CBD Skin Rub - 250mg / 5.2oz by Kiskanu

Hemp CBD Skin Rub - 250mg / 5.2oz by Kiskanu
Leafly Market Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Hemp CBD Skin Rub - 250mg / 5.2oz by Kiskanu

About this product

Ease into relaxation and comfort at the end of a long day with this all-purpose CBD salve. It contains a restorative blend of antioxidant hemp oil, regenerating St. John's Wort, soothing lavender, and reparative comfrey. The beeswax base gives the salve a protective barrier for lasting relief. Massage this hydrating skin rub wherever and whenever you need relief from dry skin, sore muscles, minor aches and pains, and tired joints.

About this brand

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.