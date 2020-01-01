About this product
Ease into relaxation and comfort at the end of a long day with this all-purpose CBD salve. It contains a restorative blend of antioxidant hemp oil, regenerating St. John's Wort, soothing lavender, and reparative comfrey. The beeswax base gives the salve a protective barrier for lasting relief. Massage this hydrating skin rub wherever and whenever you need relief from dry skin, sore muscles, minor aches and pains, and tired joints.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.