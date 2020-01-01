About this product
This dual-action warming and cooling CBD sports cream is perfect for active lifestyles. It’s formulated with full-spectrum hemp extract, antioxidant-rich ginger, cooling arnica and cornmint, ultra-hydrating jojoba, and soothing coconut oil to moisturize and protect. It also includes other beneficial hemp terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins, and amino acids. This lotion is completely free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and artificial colors and fragrances.
