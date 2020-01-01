 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Hemp CBD Sport Lotion - 700mg / 3.4oz by Bluebird Botanicals

Hemp CBD Sport Lotion - 700mg / 3.4oz by Bluebird Botanicals

This dual-action warming and cooling CBD sports cream is perfect for active lifestyles. It’s formulated with full-spectrum hemp extract, antioxidant-rich ginger, cooling arnica and cornmint, ultra-hydrating jojoba, and soothing coconut oil to moisturize and protect. It also includes other beneficial hemp terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins, and amino acids. This lotion is completely free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and artificial colors and fragrances.

About this brand

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.