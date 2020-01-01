About this product
Want an exact serving? Pop 25mg of pre-portioned CBD at home or on the go. These softgels contain full-spectrum hemp extract sourced from organic farms in Colorado, carried in coconut-derived medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil in a gelatin capsule.
Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.