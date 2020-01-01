 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Hemp Oil Softgel CBD Capsules - 750mg / 30ct by Populum

Hemp Oil Softgel CBD Capsules - 750mg / 30ct by Populum

by LeaflyMarket

Write a review
LeaflyMarket Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hemp Oil Softgel CBD Capsules - 750mg / 30ct by Populum

About this product

Want an exact serving? Pop 25mg of pre-portioned CBD at home or on the go. These softgels contain full-spectrum hemp extract sourced from organic farms in Colorado, carried in coconut-derived medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil in a gelatin capsule.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LeaflyMarket Logo
Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.