This tincture for pets sources the same USDA certified organic hemp that’s used by their human companions. Starting with domestic sun-grown hemp, RE Botanicals uses a gentle ethanol extraction method that results in full-spectrum hemp extract. The tincture carries 300mg of CBD in organic virgin coconut oil, which can be served to your furry friend in small servings. Each dropperful contains 10mg CBD, which is recommended in serving sizes between one-eighth and one-half of a dropper depending on your pet’s weight.
