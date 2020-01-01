 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

This tincture for pets sources the same USDA certified organic hemp that’s used by their human companions. Starting with domestic sun-grown hemp, RE Botanicals uses a gentle ethanol extraction method that results in full-spectrum hemp extract. The tincture carries 300mg of CBD in organic virgin coconut oil, which can be served to your furry friend in small servings. Each dropperful contains 10mg CBD, which is recommended in serving sizes between one-eighth and one-half of a dropper depending on your pet’s weight.

About this brand

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.