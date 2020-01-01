About this product
Looking for a nourishing treat to rejuvenate the mind and body? Enjoy an exquisite dark Belgian chocolate CBD truffle infused with adaptogens and superfoods. Crafted with sustainable and organic raw matcha, these CBD truffles contain spirit-enhancing ashwagandha, energizing maca, and full-spectrum, pure American hemp. These delicious truffles are vegan, gluten-free, and sourced from sustainable growers. Each restorative serving contains 20mg full-spectrum CBD.
