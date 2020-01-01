 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Matcha Truffles - 80mg / 4ct by Calivolve

Matcha Truffles - 80mg / 4ct by Calivolve

by LeaflyMarket

Write a review
LeaflyMarket Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Matcha Truffles - 80mg / 4ct by Calivolve

About this product

Looking for a nourishing treat to rejuvenate the mind and body? Enjoy an exquisite dark Belgian chocolate CBD truffle infused with adaptogens and superfoods. Crafted with sustainable and organic raw matcha, these CBD truffles contain spirit-enhancing ashwagandha, energizing maca, and full-spectrum, pure American hemp. These delicious truffles are vegan, gluten-free, and sourced from sustainable growers. Each restorative serving contains 20mg full-spectrum CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LeaflyMarket Logo
Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.