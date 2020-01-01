Maximum Strength (Medium Roast Coffee) - 500mg / 12oz by Sträva Craft Coffee
by Leafly MarketWrite a review
About this product
Add an extra serving of wellness to your morning cup with this specialty coffee infused with full spectrum organic hemp oil and small batch roasted in Colorado. The hemp oil provides a nice balance to the coffee's natural caffeine and, for many people, helps alleviate caffeine jitters. It's a flavorful, restorative way to add CBD to your morning routine.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.