Give yourself a restorative treat with these dark chocolate truffles, delicately infused with a hint of organic, cold-pressed peppermint for pure and silky flavor. These delectable truffles feature adaptogens and superfoods, including raw, organic matcha, uplifting ashwagandha, energizing maca, and full-spectrum, natural hemp extract. They’re also vegan, gluten-free, and sourced from sustainable growers. Each serving contains 20mg full-spectrum CBD.
