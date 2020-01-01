 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Mint Truffles - 80mg / 4ct by Calivolve

Give yourself a restorative treat with these dark chocolate truffles, delicately infused with a hint of organic, cold-pressed peppermint for pure and silky flavor. These delectable truffles feature adaptogens and superfoods, including raw, organic matcha, uplifting ashwagandha, energizing maca, and full-spectrum, natural hemp extract. They’re also vegan, gluten-free, and sourced from sustainable growers. Each serving contains 20mg full-spectrum CBD.

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.