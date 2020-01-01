About this product
Combine the effectiveness of thermotherapy with the convenience of a roll-on balm with Green Roads Muscle & Joint Heat Relief. Advanced heat technology and powerful soothing ingredients pair with hemp-derived CBD to deliver fast-acting support to tired limbs. The pharmacist-developed formula combines broad-spectrum hemp extract with plant-based ingredients like tingly menthol, anti-inflammatory arnica, and hydrating aloe. Just roll on, massage in, and repeat as needed.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.