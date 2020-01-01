 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Every month is different. When menstrual discomfort comes back around, reach for The Good Patch. This discreet, transparent patch is small enough to fit on the inside of your wrist - though the recommended placement for this patch is the lower abdomen - where it can be left for up to 12 hours. The cool menthol pairs with 15mg of organic hemp CBD to help soothe soreness, and this unique blend also features black cohosh. The Good Patch is free of latex, parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and artificial dyes.

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.