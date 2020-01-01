About this product

Every month is different. When menstrual discomfort comes back around, reach for The Good Patch. This discreet, transparent patch is small enough to fit on the inside of your wrist - though the recommended placement for this patch is the lower abdomen - where it can be left for up to 12 hours. The cool menthol pairs with 15mg of organic hemp CBD to help soothe soreness, and this unique blend also features black cohosh. The Good Patch is free of latex, parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and artificial dyes.