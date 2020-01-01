 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. PM 200mg CBD Disposable Pen - Blue Dream by Hempbase

PM 200mg CBD Disposable Pen - Blue Dream by Hempbase

At the end of the day, reach for this sleep-inducing blend in a disposable vape pen. Food-grade coconut oil and terpenes free from GMOs, solvents, or fillers naturally complement the U.S.-grown hemp that provides a 200mg concentration of CBD. The PM blend, which derives a range of terpenes from Blue Dream, aims to spread full-body calm and help with sleep. You’re a few puffs closer to sweet, sweet dreams.

Blue Dream CBD

Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.