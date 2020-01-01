About this product
At the end of the day, reach for this sleep-inducing blend in a disposable vape pen. Food-grade coconut oil and terpenes free from GMOs, solvents, or fillers naturally complement the U.S.-grown hemp that provides a 200mg concentration of CBD. The PM blend, which derives a range of terpenes from Blue Dream, aims to spread full-body calm and help with sleep. You’re a few puffs closer to sweet, sweet dreams.
About this strain
Blue Dream CBD
Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.