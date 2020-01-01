About this product
When your proverbial tank is empty, reach for this uplifting blend in a disposable vape pen. Food-grade coconut oil and terpenes free from GMOs, solvents, or fillers naturally complement the U.S.-grown hemp that provides a 200mg concentration of CBD. The Recover blend, which derives a range of terpenes from the Mimosa strain, aims to elevate mood. You’re a few puffs closer to being back on top.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Mimosa
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.