 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Regular Strength (Dark Roast Coffee) - 250mg / 12oz by Sträva Craft Coffee

Regular Strength (Dark Roast Coffee) - 250mg / 12oz by Sträva Craft Coffee

by LeaflyMarket

Write a review
LeaflyMarket Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Regular Strength (Dark Roast Coffee) - 250mg / 12oz by Sträva Craft Coffee

About this product

Start your day with an exceptional cup of coffee plus an added wellness boost from full spectrum organic hemp oil. Each bag is small batch roasted in Colorado to bring out the full potential of every bean. The hemp oil provides a nice balance to the coffee's natural caffeine and, for many people, helps alleviate caffeine jitters. It's a flavorful, full-bodied way to add CBD to your morning routine.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LeaflyMarket Logo
Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.