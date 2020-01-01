Regular Strength (Dark Roast Coffee) - 250mg / 12oz by Sträva Craft Coffee
by LeaflyMarketWrite a review
About this product
Start your day with an exceptional cup of coffee plus an added wellness boost from full spectrum organic hemp oil. Each bag is small batch roasted in Colorado to bring out the full potential of every bean. The hemp oil provides a nice balance to the coffee's natural caffeine and, for many people, helps alleviate caffeine jitters. It's a flavorful, full-bodied way to add CBD to your morning routine.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.