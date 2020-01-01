About this product
Relaxed is a proprietary blend of natural ingredients focused on balanced wellbeing and stress relief. It’s specially formulated to help you tackle everyday stressors with the clarity of calm. Crafted from a supportive blend of herbal adaptogens and natural amino acids, this powerhouse of ashwagandha, holy basil leaf, GABA, 5-HTP, and myriad plant-happy ingredients meets the therapeutic power of 100% full spectrum hemp extract.
