About this product

Relaxed is a proprietary blend of natural ingredients focused on balanced wellbeing and stress relief. It’s specially formulated to help you tackle everyday stressors with the clarity of calm. Crafted from a supportive blend of herbal adaptogens and natural amino acids, this powerhouse of ashwagandha, holy basil leaf, GABA, 5-HTP, and myriad plant-happy ingredients meets the therapeutic power of 100% full spectrum hemp extract.

About this brand

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.