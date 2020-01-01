About this product
This potent and ultra-hydrating face and neck cream smooths and brightens skin to help visibly reduce signs of aging. It's infused with organic hemp extract, which is believed to have anti-inflammatory skin benefits, as well as hyaluronic acid and peptides to help retain moisture. Glycolic acid, royal jelly, and bee propolis helps to revitalize the look of skin. This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase skin's sensitivity to the sun. Apply underneath sunscreen when using during the day.
