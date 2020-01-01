 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Revive: Vitalizing Body Lotion - 200mg / 6oz by Grön

Revive: Vitalizing Body Lotion - 200mg / 6oz by Grön

by Leafly Market

Write a review
Leafly Market Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Revive: Vitalizing Body Lotion - 200mg / 6oz by Grön
Leafly Market Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Revive: Vitalizing Body Lotion - 200mg / 6oz by Grön
Leafly Market Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Revive: Vitalizing Body Lotion - 200mg / 6oz by Grön
Leafly Market Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Revive: Vitalizing Body Lotion - 200mg / 6oz by Grön

Buy Here

About this product

Wrap your body in everyday luxury with this deeply nourishing body lotion. It's infused with plant stem cells to help reduce signs of aging and fermented seaweed to help promote collagen production. Oh, and that unique orange color? It comes from astaxanthin, a natural compound found in freshwater red algae. Rosehip oil, cold-pressed plant lipids, and organic hemp extract packs even more nourishment to help enhance and revive all skin types.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Leafly Market Logo
Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.