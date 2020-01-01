 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Sen Face Serum - 125mg / 1.7oz by Khus + Khus

Sen Face Serum - 125mg / 1.7oz by Khus + Khus

This antioxidant face serum from Khus + Khus combines 125mg of hemp extract with Ayurvedic and Western botanicals to restore skin’s healthy balance. The endocannabinoid system plays a significant role in regulating cell turnover, generating radiant skin. The Sen Face Serum can be used day and night to add moisture and support reduced redness. High-quality botanicals deliver therapeutic effects, like revitalizing Somalian Frankincense CO2, aromatherapeutic wild French lavender, wild harvested Nepal rhododendron, and vitamin-C-rich black currant seed oil.

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.