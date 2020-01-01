About this product
This antioxidant face serum from Khus + Khus combines 125mg of hemp extract with Ayurvedic and Western botanicals to restore skin’s healthy balance. The endocannabinoid system plays a significant role in regulating cell turnover, generating radiant skin. The Sen Face Serum can be used day and night to add moisture and support reduced redness. High-quality botanicals deliver therapeutic effects, like revitalizing Somalian Frankincense CO2, aromatherapeutic wild French lavender, wild harvested Nepal rhododendron, and vitamin-C-rich black currant seed oil.
