  THC-Free CBD Tincture - 600mg / 1oz by Ananda Hemp

THC-Free CBD Tincture - 600mg / 1oz by Ananda Hemp

Looking for a hemp tincture with no trace of THC? With 600mg of active cannabinoids in each bottle, you can enjoy broad-spectrum hemp extract by the dropper or mixed into beverages. This tincture is powered by the Ananda Hemp Flower Extract and a botanically derived terpene blend, carried in raw, organic, cold-pressed hemp oil and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. Each dropperful contains 20mg CBD and has been certified to contain zero THC content.

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.