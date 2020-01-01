About this product
Looking for a hemp tincture with no trace of THC? With 600mg of active cannabinoids in each bottle, you can enjoy broad-spectrum hemp extract by the dropper or mixed into beverages. This tincture is powered by the Ananda Hemp Flower Extract and a botanically derived terpene blend, carried in raw, organic, cold-pressed hemp oil and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. Each dropperful contains 20mg CBD and has been certified to contain zero THC content.
