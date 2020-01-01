About this product
PlusCBD Oil prides itself as a driver of what it calls the CBD Evolution to share the known health benefits of the hemp plant with those who need it. The lab-tested line of products such as softgels and balms is fully traceable From-Seed-to-Shelf, and received the industry’s first Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) self-determination based on scientific analysis of its CO2 extracted, hemp-derived CBD. PlusCBD Oil sells a variety of ingestibles and topicals.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.