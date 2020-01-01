 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vitality is a premium elixir that packs 250mg of full spectrum hemp extract in every bottle. This blend is optimized for maximum bioavailability with a proprietary process that makes the hemp extract completely water-soluble. Unlike oil-based products, water-soluble CBD utilizes transcellular delivery, bypassing the digestive process for faster absorption. Modern Nature estimates that up to 90% more hemp oil of every serving is utilized, compared to oil-based tinctures. Enjoy a drop of Vitality on its own or in beverages for fast-acting results.

Leafly Market offers a trusted range of CBD products including CBD oils from brands like Ananda Hemp and Populum. All tinctures on Leafly Market are lab-verified and tested for harmful heavy metals and pesticides. Every product goes through our independent third-party lab testing to ensure transparency in contents and concentration, and every product is guaranteed to contain 0.3% THC or less per serving.