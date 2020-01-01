Vitality Water-Soluble Hemp Extract - 250mg / 2oz by Modern Nature
About this product
Vitality is a premium elixir that packs 250mg of full spectrum hemp extract in every bottle. This blend is optimized for maximum bioavailability with a proprietary process that makes the hemp extract completely water-soluble. Unlike oil-based products, water-soluble CBD utilizes transcellular delivery, bypassing the digestive process for faster absorption. Modern Nature estimates that up to 90% more hemp oil of every serving is utilized, compared to oil-based tinctures. Enjoy a drop of Vitality on its own or in beverages for fast-acting results.
