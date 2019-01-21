CannaOnBlock
on January 21st, 2019
Doing great work.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
LeafOps is a modern point of sale and inventory management software system built exclusively for the cannabis industry. We built LeafOps because dispensaries needed a more reliable way to run their operations while also ensuring they stay in compliance with their local regulations.
on January 21st, 2019
Doing great work.