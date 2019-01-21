 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by LeafOps

LeafOps is a modern point of sale and inventory management software system built exclusively for the cannabis industry. We built LeafOps because dispensaries needed a more reliable way to run their operations while also ensuring they stay in compliance with their local regulations.

Reliable cannabis retail software didn't exist, so we built LeafOps for all of the frustrated dispensary owners, managers, and budtenders who've had to deal with half-baked software. LeafOps was built from the ground up with enterprise-grade technology for the cannabis industry. We help you stay in compliance and ensure your dispensary runs smoothly from front to back.