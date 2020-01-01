 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Premium CBD Oil Tinctures (1000mg Orange Bliss)

Premium CBD Oil Tinctures (1000mg Orange Bliss)

by Leaf Serene

Write a review
Leaf Serene Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Premium CBD Oil Tinctures (1000mg Orange Bliss)

$79.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD Oil Tinctures deliver quick and easy results, you will feel the difference! Each drop includes our Premium Grade Broad Spectrum hemp oil. Can be used any time of the day and is a great addition to your wellness regimen.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Leaf Serene Logo
Leaf Serene promises to serve you the finest CBD oil in the market with ultimate care and transparency. With uncompromising purity, our medically-minded products are designed to bring wellness to mind & body. Our products are 100% all natural and organic, vegan friendly, gluten free, contains organic stevia. There is no sugar, no alcohol, no corn syrup, and is non-gmo. It's one of our main priorities to make sure that many of hemp’s beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids are preserved in the process the give you the highest quality broad spectrum CBD oil available using a CO2 Extraction Method. - Please visit Website for more info on wholesale/partner info