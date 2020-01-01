Citron Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$29.99
Pickup 25.9 miles away
Extracted with physical chemistry, our solvent-less process retains the plant terpenes throughout the extraction. Brights are a pure, potent, clean, and terpene-rich dab at an affordable price.
Trident is a hybrid strain that is notable for its extremely high CBD content of 12%. As a result, it’s an excellent strain for managing pain or dealing with symptoms while remaining mentally focused. Trident’s low THC levels (usually under 6%) don’t mean you won’t feel any sort of cerebral effects, but they tend to be mild and unobtrusive. These sticky flowers have a pleasant sweet and sour aroma.