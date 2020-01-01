20:1 Suzy Q Refined Pax Pod 0.5g
About this product
20:1 Suzy Q is the best fit for those who want CBD relief with minimum THC psychoactive effects. Made for the cuting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined and Ultra-Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity. You are free to choose any temperature ranges for these Pods, but we enjoy Refined between 547°-597° and Ultra-Refined between 574°-624°
About this strain
Suzy Q
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.